Holiday World attraction Raging Rapids to close after 33 years

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WPTA) - Those who go to Holiday World in Santa Claus, be prepared for some disappointment.

The popular water ride, Raging Rapids, is raging for the last time, as theme park officials say the ride has closed after more than three decades in service.

Indiana theme park, Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari, made the announcement on Facebook Wednesday.

A partner news station said that Raging Rapids closed on June 10.

Holiday World officials have yet to say why the attraction closed or if a new ride will take its place.

They released the following statement on the park’s social media page:

“After 33 years and millions of happy memories, Raging Rapids has officially retired. We know this attraction means a lot to our guests, and it does to us, too. While this may feel like an ending, it’s just the beginning. We intend to return the sound of laughter to Boulder Canyon as soon as we possibly can.”

