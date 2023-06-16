Holiday World attraction Raging Rapids to close after 33 years
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WPTA) - Those who go to Holiday World in Santa Claus, be prepared for some disappointment.
The popular water ride, Raging Rapids, is raging for the last time, as theme park officials say the ride has closed after more than three decades in service.
Indiana theme park, Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari, made the announcement on Facebook Wednesday.
A partner news station said that Raging Rapids closed on June 10.
Holiday World officials have yet to say why the attraction closed or if a new ride will take its place.
They released the following statement on the park’s social media page:
