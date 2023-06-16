Holiday World attraction Raging Rapids to close after 33 years

By Evan Harris
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WPTA) - Those who go to Holiday World in Santa Claus, be prepared for some disappointment.

The popular water ride, Raging Rapids, is raging for the last time, as theme park officials say the ride has closed after more than three decades in service.

Indiana theme park, Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari, made the announcement on Facebook Wednesday.

A partner news station said that Raging Rapids closed on June 10.

Holiday World officials have yet to say why the attraction closed or if a new ride will take its place.

They released the following statement on the park’s social media page:

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fort Wayne man was killed in a three-car crash at the intersection of State Road 3 and West...
Fort Wayne man killed in Huntertown crash
One dead, two hurt in Huntertown crash
Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 Delphi murders, enters the Carroll County Courthouse on...
PROSECUTOR: Suspect in Delphi murders made ‘incriminating’ statements while in prison
Vehicle fire on I-69 N causing traffic delays
Authorities in Idaho say Calvin “CJ” Miller, 36, and his children Dakota Miller, 17, Jack...
Family of 4 killed in car crash after teen driver fell asleep at wheel, authorities say

Latest News

Overnight road closures for Lafayette St. to begin Monday
Liz Braden's Friday morning forecast
Holiday World attraction Raging Rapids to close after 33 years
Holiday World attraction Raging Rapids to close after 33 years
Brush strokes of genius: Downtown Auburn art