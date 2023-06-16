Federal judge blocks ban on gender-affirming care for trans Hoosier youth

FILE - Protesters stand outside of the Senate chamber at the Indiana Statehouse, Wednesday,...
FILE - Protesters stand outside of the Senate chamber at the Indiana Statehouse, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Indianapolis. Indiana Republican state Senators voted Tuesday, Feb. 28, to advance a ban on all gender-affirming care for those under 18, the latest in this year's conservative movement by states aiming to limit the rights of transgender youth. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - A federal court issued a preliminary injunction on Friday to block the Indiana law that bans doctors from providing gender-affirming care to minors.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Indiana previously asked the Indianapolis judge for an injunction to stop the law from taking effect on July 1. The ACLU filed a lawsuit on behalf of four transgender youths and an Indiana doctor who provides relevant treatment after Governor Eric Holcomb signed the bill on April 5.

The group says the ban violates the U.S. Constitution’s equal protection guarantees, federal laws regarding essential medical services and wrongly prohibits Indiana doctors from communicating with out-of-state doctors about gender-affirming care for their patients younger than 18.

BILL BACKGROUND: Federal judge hearing arguments over Indiana’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Democrats reintroduce a bill to federally protect contraception

Democrats reintroduce bill to safeguard access to contraception

Updated: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT
|
By Jamie Bittner
This month marks one year since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion

Politics

Democrats reintroduce a bill to federally protect contraception

Democrats reintroduce bill to safeguard access to contraception

Updated: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT

Politics

FILE - Protesters stand outside of the Senate chamber at the Indiana Statehouse, Wednesday,...

Federal judge hearing arguments over Indiana’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors

Updated: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
A federal judge is scheduled Wednesday to hear arguments in a lawsuit seeking to block an Indiana law banning doctors from providing puberty blockers, hormones and gender-affirming surgeries to minors.

Politics

FILE - Indiana Rep. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour, listens during the start of the General Assembly...

No legislative discipline in sight for Indiana lawmaker who admitted drunken driving

Updated: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
An Indiana state lawmaker isn’t facing any immediate legislative discipline after pleading guilty to drunken driving charges for crashing his pickup truck through an interstate highway guardrail and driving away.

Latest News

Politics

They plan to utilize discharge petitions

House Democrats deploy rare tactic to force GOP to debate gun reform

Updated: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:28 PM EDT
|
By Jamie Bittner
Discharge petitions require 218 signatures

Politics

They plan to utilize discharge petitions

House Democrats deploy rare tactic to force GOP to debate gun reform

Updated: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:27 PM EDT

Politics

Indiana lawmakers on Monday considered their own version of a so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill.

ACLU of Indiana challenges law banning K-3 instruction on ‘human sexuality’

Updated: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Indiana filed a lawsuit on behalf of an Indiana teacher claiming a recently-passed law that bans teachings on “human sexuality” for certain grades infringes on her constitutional rights.

National Politics

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the annual leadership meeting of the Republican...

Pence announces presidential run: ‘Different times call for different leadership’

Updated: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:07 AM EDT
|
By CNN
Former Vice President Mike Pence announced he’s running for president on Wednesday, setting up a battle for the Republican nomination with his former boss, Donald Trump.

Politics

Curtis Hill

Ex-Indiana attorney general eyes GOP governor’s race after groping case derailed 2020 reelection

Updated: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is considering whether to join the 2024 Republican governor’s race, nearly three years after his reelection bid was derailed by allegations that he drunkenly groped four women during a party.

Politics

House lawmakers discuss gas stove bills

House Republicans turn up the heat on two bills to block a nationwide gas stove ban

Updated: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT
|
By Jamie Bittner
On Tuesday, the House of Representatives started to debate two bills that would block any attempt to regulate the kitchen appliance.