Federal judge blocks ban on gender-affirming care for trans Hoosier youth

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - A federal court issued a preliminary injunction on Friday to block the Indiana law that bans doctors from providing gender-affirming care to minors.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Indiana previously asked the Indianapolis judge for an injunction to stop the law from taking effect on July 1. The ACLU filed a lawsuit on behalf of four transgender youths and an Indiana doctor who provides relevant treatment after Governor Eric Holcomb signed the bill on April 5.

The group says the ban violates the U.S. Constitution’s equal protection guarantees, federal laws regarding essential medical services and wrongly prohibits Indiana doctors from communicating with out-of-state doctors about gender-affirming care for their patients younger than 18.

“Today’s victory is a testament to the trans youth of Indiana, their families, and their allies, who never gave up the fight to protect access to gender-affirming care and who will continue to defend the right of all trans people to be their authentic selves, free from discrimination. We won’t rest until this unconstitutional law is struck down for good.”

BILL BACKGROUND: Federal judge hearing arguments over Indiana’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.