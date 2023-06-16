F.A.C.T.S parents continue to urge SACS leaders to take action on racism issues in the district

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - “What we’re doing right now is we’re doing a lot of talking and I think we’re at the point of wanting some action,” Ashley Washington said.

Action. For April Gregg and Ashley Washington, that’s all they say they’ve wanted from Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) leaders for a long time.

Action to address what they feel are prolonged issues with racism in the district.

“It’s been a long-standing known history, whether people admit it or want to talk about it or not,” Gregg said. “It’s been talked about within the minority community for a very long time.”

Gregg and Washington are members of F.A.C.T.S, which stands for Freedom Against Cultural Transgressions in Schools.

They say the problems surrounding racism in the district go further back than February’s blackface controversy at Homestead High School.

“The blackface incident, it opened the can of worms, but the worms were always there,” Gregg said.

Now, as they continue to push for change, Gregg and Washington say it’s been frustrating, as they feel the district isn’t acting fast enough to address the issues.

They fell it’s hypocritical.

“You can’t address the children and hold the children accountable when the adults within the building that they’re looking up to and are supposed to be their role models are not holding themselves accountable,” Gregg said.

Moving forward, Gregg and Washington urge the district to put a plan in place and hope the district is able to work towards a solution by the start of next school year.

“There has not been any commitment and that’s what we, as parents, are looking for in this season is a commitment,” Washington said.

