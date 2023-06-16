Don’t get ticked: How to stay safe during tick season

People enjoying the great outdoors should be mindful this time of year as more ticks can be...
People enjoying the great outdoors should be mindful this time of year as more ticks can be found, increasing the risk to catch tick-borne illnesses.(KWCH)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People enjoying the great outdoors should be mindful this time of year as more ticks can be found, increasing the risk to catch tick-borne illnesses.

Ticks can be found outdoors anywhere with vegetation, such as in the woods, in the park or any kind of walking trail.

They can cause harm to people and pets as they may carry diseases such as rocky mountain spotted fever, Lyme disease or Ehrlichiaosis. Some of these diseases can prove deadly.

In the northeast, a rare tick-borne illness called babesiosis has been on the rise. The disease can cause flu-like symptoms and can possibly be severe, according to the CDC.

Norton Children’s Hospital Dr. Kristina Bryant said anytime someone or their pets come inside from the outdoors, they should be checked for any possible ticks.

“In Kentucky, because of the type of tick-borne illness that we see, you remove the tick, wash the area with soap and water, watch for symptoms that are concerning fever, headache, muscle aches and often rash,” Bryant said.

To remove a tick, a person should use clean, fine-tipped tweezers to grasp the tick as close to the skin’s surface as possible and pull upward with steady, even pressure.

Don’t twist or jerk the tick as it can cause parts within the tick’s mouth to break off and remain in the skin.

People should not crush a tick with their fingers.

To dispose of a live tick, it should be placed in alcohol or in a sealed bag or container, wrapped tightly in tape or flushed down the toilet.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fort Wayne man was killed in a three-car crash at the intersection of State Road 3 and West...
Fort Wayne man killed in Huntertown crash
One dead, two hurt in Huntertown crash
Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 Delphi murders, enters the Carroll County Courthouse on...
PROSECUTOR: Suspect in Delphi murders made ‘incriminating’ statements while in prison
Authorities in Idaho say Calvin “CJ” Miller, 36, and his children Dakota Miller, 17, Jack...
Family of 4 killed in car crash after teen driver fell asleep at wheel, authorities say
Vehicle fire on I-69 N causing traffic delays

Latest News

WHO downgrades COVID pandemic, says it’s no longer emergency
Heart in a Box
‘Heart in a Box’: New technology may prove groundbreaking for heart transplants
FILE - This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly & Co. corporate headquarters in...
Eli Lilly caps out-of-pocket insulin price at $35 a month
Our 21Alive team speaks with a local doctor from the Allergy and Asthma Center about protecting...
Mild winter to blame for increased allergies, doctor says
Reckitt, one of the main formula manufacturers in the US, said Monday that it is recalling two...
145,000 cans of Enfamil ProSobee infant formula recalled over bacterial risk