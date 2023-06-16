City gives safety tips amid festival season traffic, construction

FILE - Ariel of downtown Fort Wayne, Headwaters Park
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - With both festival and construction season in full swing in downtown Fort Wayne, City leaders are giving festival attendees some tips to stay safe while traveling.

The festival space at Headwaters Park is situated right next to The Lofts at Headwaters Park development, which is currently under construction, limiting usual parking options from previous years. The work has caused closures of nearby sidewalks as well, leaders say.

To help residents navigate the construction, officials gave the following tips:

  • The sidewalk on the east side of Clinton Street is closed to pedestrians from Superior Street to the Headwaters Park Lincoln Pavilion, and all pedestrian traffic must use the sidewalk on the west side of the street and cross at the crosswalk in front of the pavilion entrance. 
    • Please do not walk or cycle within the closed traffic lane on the east side of the street. This area is an active construction site and is unsafe for bicycle or pedestrian activity.
  • Stay away from the closed traffic lanes on Clinton and Superior streets. These are closed for construction activities and are unsafe areas for vehicular traffic or parking.
  • Free parking is available for most events at the North River site at Fourth and Calhoun Streets. A shuttle service between North River and Headwaters Park will generally be available during busier festival hours (check with the individual festivals for more information). 
    • Additional public parking is available at the parking garage at The Riverfront at Promenade Park development at Superior and Harrison Streets. Regular parking rates apply. The railroad underpass, just south of Superior Street, has free parking after 5 p.m. on weeknights and weekends.
  • Please take extra precautions and be aware of increased pedestrian activity around Headwaters Park, especially on Clinton Street in front of the Lincoln Pavilion.

You can see a list of events at Headwaters Park here.

