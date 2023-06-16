Brush strokes of genius: Downtown Auburn art

By Andy Newman and Evan Harris
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ind. (WPTA) - Each summer, the City of Auburn presents local art to the downtown area.

While Auburn is best known for its cars, thousands brush the sidewalks in the summertime for a glimpse of art.

Since 2008, the sidewalks of downtown Auburn have served as a summer studio for local art, and even for masters of the craft, it can still be difficult to remember all the pieces created, as many benches, chairs, fences, and more were converted into makeshift easels.

As for this summer’s showcase, an elevated painting box will be the new easel.

Artist Shellie Bellinger says she thinks the event is exciting and enjoys people being excited each year.

This excitement, though, is not exclusive to just the eye of the beholder, as another artist, Jody Prokupek, says she loves the challenge and that there is a different project and theme each year.

This “brush stroke” of genius is all thanks to the forward-thinking of the Downtown Auburn Business Association to create more foot traffic in the area.

The art pieces will stay in downtown Auburn until Labor Day, then will be auctioned off to the community.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fort Wayne man was killed in a three-car crash at the intersection of State Road 3 and West...
Fort Wayne man killed in Huntertown crash
One dead, two hurt in Huntertown crash
Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 Delphi murders, enters the Carroll County Courthouse on...
PROSECUTOR: Suspect in Delphi murders made ‘incriminating’ statements while in prison
Vehicle fire on I-69 N causing traffic delays
Authorities in Idaho say Calvin “CJ” Miller, 36, and his children Dakota Miller, 17, Jack...
Family of 4 killed in car crash after teen driver fell asleep at wheel, authorities say

Latest News

Overnight road closures for Lafayette St. to begin Monday
Liz Braden's Friday morning forecast
Holiday World attraction Raging Rapids to close after 33 years
Holiday World attraction Raging Rapids to close after 33 years
Holiday World attraction Raging Rapids to close after 33 years