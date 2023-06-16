Brush strokes of genius: Downtown Auburn art

AUBURN, Ind. (WPTA) - Each summer, the City of Auburn presents local art to the downtown area.

While Auburn is best known for its cars, thousands brush the sidewalks in the summertime for a glimpse of art.

Since 2008, the sidewalks of downtown Auburn have served as a summer studio for local art, and even for masters of the craft, it can still be difficult to remember all the pieces created, as many benches, chairs, fences, and more were converted into makeshift easels.

As for this summer’s showcase, an elevated painting box will be the new easel.

Artist Shellie Bellinger says she thinks the event is exciting and enjoys people being excited each year.

This excitement, though, is not exclusive to just the eye of the beholder, as another artist, Jody Prokupek, says she loves the challenge and that there is a different project and theme each year.

This “brush stroke” of genius is all thanks to the forward-thinking of the Downtown Auburn Business Association to create more foot traffic in the area.

The art pieces will stay in downtown Auburn until Labor Day, then will be auctioned off to the community.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.