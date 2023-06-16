70-year-old LaGrange County cold case solved, uncovers secret family

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Ralph Stutzman disappeared on August 17, 1952. Stutzman’s wife and 13 children spent seven decades wondering what happened to him.

Ben Boyd is Stutzman’s grandson. He was 5 years old when Stutzman went out to the barn at their family farm in LaGrange County and never returned. Over the years Boyd heard theories and rumors of what might have happened. Friday, thanks to genealogy and the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department Boyd learned the truth.

“It’s a relief to know what really happened to him and he’s not laying in some ditch somewhere,” Ben Boyd said. “It’s a relief for my mother. For years and years, she’s always said she would like to know what happened to her dad before she died. She’s 92 years old.”

Late last year, LaGrange County Sheriff’s Detective Stephanie Mickem took a call from a genealogist. Mickem says she thought it was a scam at first then did some digging. She learned the Indiana State Police investigated Stutzman’s disappearance back in 1952. After tracking down the file, and conducting a thorough investigation using D.N.A. a connection was made.

“It’s probably one of the biggest highlights of my life to be able to tell people like Floyd and Elsie we’ve closed the case,” Detective Stephanie Mickem said. “The genealogist deserves all the credit. I just put together the pieces.”

Ralph Stutzman walked away from Indiana, leaving his wife and 13 children behind. He moved to Florida, changed his name to Delbert Schrock, and started an entirely new family with 6 more children.

A LaGrange County Sheriff's Department found that Ralph Stutzman, who went missing in 1952, moved to Florida and changed his name to Delbert Schrock. (LaGrange County Sheriff's Department)

“How could someone just pick up and walk away from their 13 kids and carry on another life,” Boyd said.

Friday, Ralph Stutzman’s family, friends, and neighbors waited for the news in a conference room at the LaGrange County jail, while members of Delbert Schrock called in on Zoom from Flordia. Ralph Stutzman and Delbert Schrock were the same man. A shocking revelation for both families.

“I want to say thank you to all the hard work and dedication that y’all done to get this figured out,” John Schrock, Delbert Schrock’s grandson said. “Because without them (LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department) it would all still be a mystery.”

Delbert Schrock or Ralph Stutzman as his Indiana family knew him, died in Florida in 1968. His long-kept secret finally revealed to his two families 70 years after he left his LaGrange County home. However, why he left his Indiana family and started a new life will remain a mystery.

Family members in LaGrange tell me they are still processing the news. But a few say one day, they’d like to go to Florida and meet their new found relatives.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.