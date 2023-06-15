Vehicle fire on I-69 N causing traffic delays

(INDOT)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A vehicle fire is causing stalled traffic on I-69 Thursday morning.

Allen County dispatch confirmed a vehicle was on fire on I-69 N near exit 305 - Illinois Road.

Dispatch says the fire crews are at the scene.

It is still uncertain what caused the vehicle fire or if there are any injuries.

21Alive crews are on their way to the scene to gather more information.

Stay tuned with 21Alive for updates.

One dead, two hurt in Huntertown crash

