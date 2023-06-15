Three Rivers Festival asks for more volunteers, parade entries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with the Three Rivers Festival announced they surpassed the number of minimum entries for the TRF Parade.

Officials say the minimum number of entries to hold the parade is 50. Less than 80 entries were recorded, but organizers say they want this year’s parade to be “as long as possible.”

The application portal is open through Friday, June 23, and organizers urge the public to talk with local business owners and others about participating in the parade.

Officials also say they are still in need of nearly 100 volunteers. Despite the 300 volunteers already registered, about 100 more are needed for better staffing.

Applications are also open for the Masters Heating & Cooling Bed Race, Trivia Night, and the Waiter and Waitress competition.

To check out other events or to sign up, click here.

