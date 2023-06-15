‘THAT’S NOT RIGHT’: Diversity coach disputes SACS Superintendent’s reasoning for calling off partnership

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - For the first time since a partnership between a diversity coach and Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) was called off, Dr. Will Moreland is sharing his side of the dissolution.

“It’s sort of like putting trash in a closet,” Dr. Moreland said. “We don’t see it every day but something is going on, and eventually, you’re going to have to open up the closet, or whatever’s in that closet trash-wise will start to impact other areas of the house.”

In February, district leaders promised to implement a program after a racist image of a Homestead student in blackface spread on social media.

Dr. Moreland says he was first contacted about the Blackface situation the Sunday after the incident. Moreland says he was contacted by Fort Wayne United, who had called him with SACS Superintendent Park Ginder on the phone.

He says after a discussion, he offered some suggestions and that’s when he says Ginder was “excited” to work with him.

“The superintendent at that time was very eager to prove them [SACS] with a solution and a way to provide a plan forward,” Dr. Moreland said. “He immediately asks me if it was okay if he could use my name and if he could use our company to let the community know and the school district that they were working with the company that was going to come in and help them with the situation.”

On February 19, the school announced plans to move forward to work with outside groups including diversity coach Dr. Moreland.

Over the next few months, Moreland says he met with the superintendent and district staff several times over Zoom and made a trip to Fort Wayne. Moreland says that at one point, Ginder called him to help with a similar situation with a student on a SACS school bus.

Moreland says a contract was exchanged back and forth between his company and the school district. A contract was finalized and went to the SACS school board for final approval.

“What I ultimately think happened was that the superintendent, I think he jumped the gun and began negotiations with me, gave us the thumbs up that we were going to be working together, without getting approval from the board,” Moreland said. “When the board saw the contract, we started getting requests that I just felt had nothing to do with due diligence.”

Moreland says those requests included asking for college transcripts, proof of military service, and other personal documents. He says that gave him the impression that they were trying to back out of the contract.

“In my 20 years of doing this, working in literally 60 different countries, working with over 2,000 organizations, no one has ever asked me to verify my military service or my educational background,” Moreland said.

Then after the board meeting in April, Moreland says the district then contacted him and said that they decided to go in a different direction. At that point, Moreland says his company sent SACS an invoice for his time and work, some of which the school was already implementing.

Dr. Moreland shared invoice documents with 21Alive, showing one was created for SACS on 3/22. (Provided)

“At that point, the superintendent said that it wasn’t warranted and that we didn’t do anything,” Moreland said. “At that time, I made the decision it just wasn’t worth my company’s energy or my time to pursue it.”

On May 16, at a SACS school board meeting, 21Alive asked Superintendent Ginder why the partnership with Dr. Moreland and the district didn’t go through. Ginder said, “It just didn’t work out calendar-wise and so we moved on and looked for different options.”

Moreland says that’s simply not true and emailed Ginder to ask that he correct that statement in the media.

“We had it on our calendar,” Moreland said. “We had dates set to come in there, an itinerary already laid out. Once again, the last thing that needed to happen was the board’s approval. This is just my honest opinion, I believe they wanted it to kind of go away, we were ready to go into summer.”

Dr. Moreland shared his email exchanges with Dr. Ginder, showing Dr. Ginder creating a schedule for presentations. (staff)

After that board meeting, Moreland says he walked away from the district and didn’t follow up on the situation.

That was until he saw 21Alive’s article where the board delayed a partnership again to address racism and reached out to connect with F.A.C.T.S. (Freedom Against Cultural Transgressions).

Moreland told 21Alive he came forward to share his side of the story and set the record straight now because he feels SACS is not doing enough.

“It’s not about me, it’s not about the board, it’s not about the superintendent,” Moreland said. “It’s about individuals who have to go to school and feel they aren’t being treated fairly, they are not getting treated fairly.”

F.A.C.T.S. told 21Alive they are excited to work with Dr. Moreland, who says he wants to help them “create a solution.”

21Alive reached out to SACS to get an interview and statement with Superintendent Ginder about the claims made by Dr. Moreland and get an update on the school’s purposed partnership with ‘RISE to Win.’

While leaders declined an interview, they sent the following statement saying they have not yet ruled out the new partnership with Rise to Win.

“At the June 6 board meeting, your coworker, Alex Null, was there when SACS school board members asked SACS administrators to explore and vet additional collaborators who can assist with our district’s efforts to build a better school culture. With this new board directive, we have expanded our partnership scope, yet have not ruled out working with Rise to Win in the future. Progress has been slower than we would have wished, but SACS remains committed to this important work and are determined to bring forward a recommendation that not only fulfills the needs of our community but builds on our commitment to excellence and preparing today’s learners for tomorrow’s opportunities. Earlier this year, SACS administrators had conversations with Will Moreland regarding the services he could potentially provide to the district, and SACS did request a vita/resume’ from Moreland. SACS was provided several revisions of a potential contract, however, there never was a signed contract nor approval by the School Board.”

