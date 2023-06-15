Replacement sworn in for ousted Columbia City Parks Director

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WPTA) - City leaders say they have officially sworn in their new Parks Director after the previous leader was fired amid allegations he stole over $50k from the city.

BACKGROUND: Misconduct, theft charges filed against former Columbia City Parks Superintendent

Columbia City officials say they swore in Matt Heiden as the new Parks Director during their Common Council meeting on Wednesday evening. He is set to take begin the position in mid-June.

Following a monthlong search to replace former director Mark Green, Mayor Ryan Daniel says he selected Heiden to take over the role as he “has a passion” for the area’s parks and citizens. Heiden worked for the department for over 16 years, also serving as the Maintenance Supervisor.

“I’m excited to take on my new role as Parks Director and continue to serve the community where I was raised,” Heiden says.

Columbia City is home to eight parks, over five miles of trails, the Russel and Evelyn Fahl Aquatics Center, numerous athletic facilities, and over 194 acres of park property.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.