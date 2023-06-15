PROSECUTOR: Suspect in Delphi murders made ‘incriminating’ statements while in prison

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WTHR) - Richard Allen, arrested in the 2017 Delphi murders, appeared in court Thursday morning for an important day of hearings in the case.

Allen was arrested last October and charged with the murders of teenagers Abby Williams and Libby German, whose bodies were found near the Delphi Monon High Bridge in February 2017.

During the June 15 hearing, the defense attorney and prosecutor both mentioned incriminating statements that Allen allegedly made while in prison. They have not yet elaborated on those statements, however, the defense attorney said that those statements were very generic and inconsistent with Allen’s previous statements of denial.

The biggest thing that came out of the hearing during the morning session is that the motion to dismiss the ballistic evidence will be considered at a later date.

The state’s probable cause affidavit says the Indiana State Police crime lab tested a gun found inside Allen’s home, and test results show that same gun is linked to an unfired bullet that investigators found between the bodies of the two teenage victims.

Allen’s attorneys have raised questions about the science used to link the gun to the bullet at the crime scene. Thursday, the defense and the prosecutor will be able to present evidence about the reliability of the ballistics testing so the judge can rule whether that evidence will be admissible.

The focus for the hearing then shifted to whether or not Allen should stay in a state maximum security prison. His defense team argued that Allen is being treated much different than other defendants and that treatment is impacting both Allen’s mental and physical health as well as his ability to assist in his own defense.

The original safekeeping order in November was based on the chief at the time over concerns the Carroll County Jail could not hold Allen safely. He admitted during testimony that his concerns were based on the possibility of threats and not on any actual threat made against Allen or the sheriff’s department.

Max Baker, an IU undergrad student who is an intern for the defense counsel, testified about extreme conditions Allen is enduring in prison. Baker and the defense attorney said Allen is being treated like a “dog” because he is transported through Westfield Correctional in chains around his hands, legs and stomach in addition to prison guards escorting him with a metal chain leash attached to Allen.

Baker said during recent visits with Allen, the defendant was chained throughout the visit, which was videotaped by prison staff. Baker also said that Allen’s physical and mental health has deteriorated significantly to the point where he is not able to actively participate in his own defense.

Captain Gary Lewis, who oversees the maximum security unit at Westfield Correctional, testified that Allen is the only pre-trial inmate currently in his facility and the only pre-trial inmate he is aware of at the Westfield Correctional Maximum Security Unit in the five years since he has been with the unit. Lewis also said that Allen is not being treated differently than any other maximum security inmate.

Allen’s defense attorney said he had previously worked out a plan for Allen to be moved to the Cass County Jail, but that plan is being opposed by the prosecutor. The Cass County sheriff said in court Thursday morning, “We don’t want him” because of the additional security issues involved with housing a high-profile inmate, but he said that his facility is well suited to house Allen. The sheriff said he is willing to accept Allen if ordered to do so by the court. The Cass County Jail is only 20 minutes from Delphi and provides much easier access for attorneys to meet with their clients, according to the sheriff.

The judge announced she will be unsealing multiple documents next week. The announcement comes after 13News appealed to both the judge and the Indiana Supreme Court Administration to release the documents that include multiple motions and filings in the case.

Here are the other key issues that might be addressed during Thursday’s hearing:

Setting a trial date

13News has learned a trial date will likely be set for sometime within the next six months, and Richard Allen’s trial could start as early as mid-fall.

This portion of the hearing is expected to last only a few minutes.

Whether Richard Allen should remain in a state prison while awaiting his trial

The defendant’s attorneys say keeping Allen in a segregation unit at a maximum security prison 90 minutes from Carroll County has put his physical and mental health in extreme jeopardy.

They want their client moved back to a county jail or another secure facility closer to Delphi.

The judge did not grant that request at an earlier hearing, but she will reconsider the state’s “safekeeping order” Thursday.

The defense will argue why a maximum security state prison is inappropriate for a defendant with no prior criminal history, while the Carroll County prosecutor will present evidence to support Allen remaining in the Westville Correctional prison or a similar facility.

In addition to hearing arguments about the defendant’s safety, Gull will also consider whether housing Allen in a maximum security prison is violating due process and his right to fair trial based upon a “motion for due process” filed by Allen’s defense team.

Depending on the amount of discussion and testimony, this aspect of the hearing could take an hour or longer.

Approval of defense expert witnesses

After the public court hearing, the judge will meet privately with Allen’s lawyers to discuss expert witnesses the defense team wants to hire to prepare for trial and to testify in Allen’s defense.

The judge has to approve the defendant’s expert witnesses because Allen’s attorneys and any experts they hire are being paid for with public tax dollars. The cost of the defense could total hundreds of thousands of dollars.

