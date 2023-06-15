One dead, two hurt in Huntertown crash

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WPTA) - A man was killed, and two other people were hurt in a car crash in Allen County Wednesday evening.

The crash happened at the intersection of State Road 3 and West Gump Road in Huntertown around 5:56 p.m. Police said an SUV going west on Gump Road entered the intersection, hitting another SUV. A stationary car nearby was hit as well.

A woman in the first SUV was seriously hurt and rushed to the hospital.

A man in the second SUV was killed. The driver of the stationary car was not hurt.

Police did not immediately identify the victims.

