One dead, two hurt in Huntertown crash

By Brien McElhatten
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WPTA) - A man was killed, and two other people were hurt in a car crash in Allen County Wednesday evening.

The crash happened at the intersection of State Road 3 and West Gump Road in Huntertown around 5:56 p.m. Police said an SUV going west on Gump Road entered the intersection, hitting another SUV. A stationary car nearby was hit as well.

A woman in the first SUV was seriously hurt and rushed to the hospital.

A man in the second SUV was killed. The driver of the stationary car was not hurt.

Police did not immediately identify the victims.

