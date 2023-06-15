One dead, two hurt in crash

By Brien McElhatten
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WPTA) - A man was killed, and two other people were hurt in a car crash in Allen County Wednesday evening.

The crash happened at the intersection of State Road 3 and West Gump Road in Huntertown. Police said an SUV entered the intersection, hitting another SUV. A stationary car nearby was hit as well.

A woman in the first SUV was seriously hurt and rushed to the hospital. A man in the second SUV was killed. The driver of the stationary car was not hurt. Police did not immediately identify the victims.

