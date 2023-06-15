New Haven celebrates Flag Day with ceremony

By Andy Newman
Jun. 14, 2023
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WPTA) - Flag Day is celebrated every year on June 14, to commemorate the adoption of the American flag back in 1777. The 50 stars and 13 stripes mean so much to so many. Since 2020, the city of New Haven has made it a point to celebrate.

“It’s a great moment of pride when you see the stars and stripes go up,” said Steve McMichael, Mayor of New Haven.

For the past four years, New Haven has celebrated Flag Day with a flag changing ceremony at city hall. For them, it is just the right thing to do.

“That’s the symbol of our nation,” McMichael said. “The red, white and blue. The stars and stripes. That’s in our DNA as Americans, and it means something different to every American. I think it is something to celebrate, something to honor, and it’s something to respect and observe flag day.”

At that observance, citizens and leaders spoke gallantly about what the star-spangled banner means to them. For Hatem Khan, a former military translator from Afghanistan now New Haven resident, one flap of the stars and stripes, brings waves of joy.

“Compared to where I come from, this is heaven on earth,” Khan said. “This is absolutely heaven on earth, and I’m grateful to be here and I’m honored to be here.”

As of now, New Haven stands alone when honoring the day and plans to do so until the twilight’s last gleaming.

“For us, it’s something that is very important,” McMichael said. “It’s great to be a leader of a community that stands for the flag, that supports public safety and active-duty military, and honors veterans. That’s simply who New Haven is.”

