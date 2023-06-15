Fort Wayne man killed in Huntertown crash

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne man was killed in a three-car crash Wednesday evening in Huntertown.

The Allen County Coroner’s office identified 78-year-old Michael Melvin Aker as the driver of one of the cars involved in a crash on State Road 3 and West Gump Road just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The coroner’s office says Aker’s cause of death was from multiple blunt impact injuries. Aker’s manner of death has been ruled an accident by the coroner’s office.

Aker is the 18th traffic fatality for Fort Wayne and Allen County in 2023.

The crash is under investigation.

