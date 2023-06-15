Fort Wayne man killed in Huntertown crash

A Fort Wayne man was killed in a three-car crash at the intersection of State Road 3 and West...
A Fort Wayne man was killed in a three-car crash at the intersection of State Road 3 and West Gump Road in Huntertown.(WPTA)
By Maureen Mespell
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne man was killed in a three-car crash Wednesday evening in Huntertown.

The Allen County Coroner’s office identified 78-year-old Michael Melvin Aker as the driver of one of the cars involved in a crash on State Road 3 and West Gump Road just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The coroner’s office says Aker’s cause of death was from multiple blunt impact injuries. Aker’s manner of death has been ruled an accident by the coroner’s office.

Aker is the 18th traffic fatality for Fort Wayne and Allen County in 2023.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, two hurt in Huntertown crash
Joshua Smiley
Fort Wayne man on ‘15-Most-Wanted’ list for capital murder
Father speaks out after daughter dies in New Hampshire
‘I’m dumbfounded.’ Family reacts after woman found dead on side of highway
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that deputies received a report of a...
2-year-old dies after being trapped in crib, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Rendering of Fort Wayne International Airport’s (FWA) East Terminal Expansion.
Fort Wayne Int’l Airport breaks ground on East Terminal expansion, renovation project
Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 Delphi murders, enters the Carroll County Courthouse on...
PROSECUTOR: Suspect in Delphi murders made ‘incriminating’ statements while in prison
Mayor Henry announces local non-profits to receive grants
Three Rivers Festival asks for more volunteers, parade entries