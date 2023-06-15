Fort Wayne Int’l Airport breaks ground on East Terminal expansion, renovation project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with the Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday to begin work on the expansion and renovation of its East Terminal.

Officials say the $70 million project will include renovation of the roughly 10,500-square-foot concourse area and an expansion of the 5,000-square-foot space for airport operations. The project follows work on the West Terminal, that focused on upgrades to the terminal drive and ticket counter areas.

The East Terminal project also includes relocating all airline gates and passenger boarding bridges to the second level, expansion of the TSA security checkpoint area; relocating the airport restaurant, and creating a new frequent flyer lounge.

They say they will also improve the public restrooms, make new meeter and greeter spaces, and update the existing baggage claim and rental car areas.

The project is expected to wrap up by June 2025.

