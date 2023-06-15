Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control hosts 10-day animal adoption sale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Anyone looking to bring a pet home can get certain ones for free.

Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control says they are hosting an adoption sale on all cats and small animals.

During the adoption sale, which is from June 13 to June 23, adoption fees will be waived for all cats and other small animals.

Officials say the adoption sale also applies to offsite locations, including Covington Veterinary Hospital, Westside Animal Hospital, Black Forest Cat Café, Pet Supplies Plus, and Petsmart.

The adoption center hours are Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from noon until 5:30 p.m. and Wednesdays from noon until 6 p.m.

Organizers say anyone interested in adopting can go to the FWACC’s website to apply or apply at the shelter.

Adoptions are first-come, first-served.

