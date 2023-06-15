Family rebuilding home after it was destroyed in last year’s derecho

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - It’s been a year since a deadly derecho hit Fort Wayne and impacted many homes and lives across 21Country.

RELATED: ONE YEAR LATER: 21Country remembers devastating derecho

Two people drastically affected by the storm were Cory Hughes and his wife, Lori.

The derecho caused four trees to fall on their home, and while they were both unharmed, their house was destroyed.

“The trees fell at different sequences, too,” Hughes said. “They didn’t all come down at once. So, it was kind of harrowing for a couple of minutes there. We could tell when the whole structure shook and everything... we knew there was extensive damage. Sure enough, once we got outside and looked, even in the storm, it was scary.”

Hughes says it’s been a hectic year since, as he and his wife have stayed, for the most part, in a rental home.

But for Hughes, he’s grateful for the support they received from those close to him.

“Everyone’s really come together, all the ones we know, all our acquaintances and family members, so, it’s been good,” Hughes said.

In the meantime, Hughes and his wife have been remodeling their home and hope to move back in by August.

Still, Hughes says, that storm instantly changed their lives.

“There was ups and downs, rollercoaster rides with it,” Hughes said. “But all in all, it’s hard to believe a year’s been by already and where we’re at right now, so we’re really thankful.”

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.