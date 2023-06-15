FAMILY LEGACY: The history of the Fort Wayne Pepsi Bottlers plant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Whether you call it soda or pop, everyone enjoys a sweet fizzy drink. Sorry Coke lovers, we’re talking about Pepsi.

Decades of sweet carbonation, pumped into glass bottles, all written on the walls of the Fort Wayne Pepsi bottlers plant. For more than 125 years, the Scheele family built their legacy inside an old building on Harrison Street.

Bill Scheele says he remembers working for his Dad, Richard, at the plant when he was just a boy.

“I started here in 1962 when I was 11 years old,” he said. “When my dad was young, there was rail line here and we would get our sugar over there in hundred pound bags.”

He says the old building is much more than a place where fizzy drinks are made. History says, it began as a man’s dream.

John Beatty with the Allen County Public Library’s Genealogy Center dug up the plant’s history.

“The William Scheele bottling company goes back 125 years in Fort Wayne,” Beatty said. “They would take mineral water by bucket and use marble dust to carbonate it and bottled it.”

Scheele & Sons Co (WPTA21)

Here’s the timeline he wrote:

1893 - Mineral water bottling factory of Nicholas Steinhauser at his home at 29 Miner Street.

1897 - William Scheele buys the plant from Steinhauser. He both lives and works at his little plant just outside his home at 29 Miner Street, later 2330 Miner Street when the addresses changed. Scheele was born in Fort Wayne in 1866 to German immigrant parents. He died in 1936. He operated the business with his son, Paul. Father and son pumped water from a nearby well and carried it to the building to a waiting washtub. From here it was pumped by hand into a carbonator. Carbonating gas was made from marble dust in the plant. The company would have the first motor-driven delivery truck

1918 - Scheele contracts with Charles Wermuth and son to build a new bottling plant at 504 North Harrison Street. The architect is Henry Meyer. Part of the plant was older, built in 1876 by the Nierman Brewery. The plant bottles initially a drink called “Green River”.

1921 - The company incorporates with “Chero-Cola” and also bottles Cherry Blossom, Orange Cider, Lemon Soda, Strawberry Soda, Root Beer, Ginger Ale, and Cream Soda.

1923 - An accident happens when the floor collapses in the old 1876 building. No workers are hurt.

1924 - The numbering of the plant changes to 1207-15 North Harrison Street. That same year a new automatic electric bottling machine is installed for $20,000 that allows from 80 to 120 bottles to be filled per minute.

1937 - First listing of the plant being affiliated with Pepsi. It also bottled Bubble Up and Suncrest and later Orange Crush.

1946 - Pepsi-Cola invests $200,000 into a new plant under a design from A. M. Strauss of Fort Wayne. This gave the factory 120,000 square feet of floor space. The factory also opened a bottling plant in Logansport and warehouses in Warsaw and Rome City. It produced about 250,000 cases of soft drinks annually.

ca. 1975 - RKO General Inc., a subsidiary of General Tire Co. of New York, purchases William Scheele & Sons. At this point the plant is producing more than 6 million cases annually.

2022 - City of Fort Wayne votes to acquire the Pepsi Cola bottling plant for riverfront development for $4.5 million.

Pepsi-Cola plant (WPTA21)

Why is this history worth looking at? Well, the City of Fort Wayne recently voted to acquire the plant. They say they’re tearing it down for the next phase of riverfront development.

Jonathan Leist Deputy Director of Redevelopment sent a statement about the next phase.

“Pepsico is still in the process of moving to their brand-new facility in southwest Fort Wayne, and redevelopment of the full 6-acre site on Harrison Street will not be able to move forward until Pepsico has fully relocated to their new facility. Redevelopment of the site is an amazing opportunity that will have a profound impact on Riverfront and the surrounding neighborhoods for years to come. We look forward to working with key stakeholders to attract thoughtfully designed private development overlooking Promenade Park and Riverfront Phase II at the Pepsi site.”

Just like that, a family business comes to an end.

Another Scheele son, John, says he started working at the plant bottling soda with his Dad when he was just 9-years-old. He says the plant is special because it was created by four generations of Scheele’s.

“It stood for a lot in Fort Wayne,” he said. “Four generations of Pepsi.”

The Scheele family did get their chance to say goodbye to the old plant and walk through the building one last time. Afterwards, Scheele says they visited their Father’s grave and they left him his favorites: A Coney Island hot dog and a Pepsi.

