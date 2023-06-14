Vera Bradley Outlet Sale opens doors to shoppers Wednesday morning

By Jessica Walter
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The wait is over! Shoppers are traveling far and wide for the first post-pandemic Vera Bradley Outlet Sale at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

The first shoppers lined up at 8 p.m. Tuesday night in preparation for the first shopping session Wednesday. The sale runs Wednesday, June 14th through Sunday, June 18th.

Shoppers must have tickets to a designated shopping time from Wednesday to Friday. Saturday and Sunday are open shopping days, no tickets are required.

For the full schedule and ticketing information, visit their website here.

