Vera Bradley Outlet Sale opens doors to shoppers Wednesday morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The wait is over! Shoppers are traveling far and wide for the first post-pandemic Vera Bradley Outlet Sale at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

The first shoppers lined up at 8 p.m. Tuesday night in preparation for the first shopping session Wednesday. The sale runs Wednesday, June 14th through Sunday, June 18th.

Shoppers must have tickets to a designated shopping time from Wednesday to Friday. Saturday and Sunday are open shopping days, no tickets are required.

For the full schedule and ticketing information, visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.