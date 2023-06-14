Return of the Mack: Fort Wayne’s own Austin Mack back to full health in CFL

By Chris Ryan
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTREAL, Quebec (WPTA) - Former NFL receiver Austin Mack suffered back-to-back hamstring injuries that sidelined him following his rookie season but is now back to full health, competing in the Canadian Football League.

Mack signed with the Montreal Alouettes and delivered 120 receiving yards in a week one win on Saturday, June 10.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

