Mother who lost son in 2018 murder speaks out about Fort Wayne man being on U.S. Marshals “15-Most-Wanted” list

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne mother is pleading for the man convicted in connection in the April 2018 murder of her son, to turn himself in before anyone else get hurt.

It has been five years since Cynthia Gardner lost her son, Javon Burnett in a fatal shooting on easter weekend. 26-year-old Joshua Smiley was convicted in 2019 for Burnett’s murder in Fort Wayne, receiving five years in prison with two years suspended.

Smiley is wanted again, and has been placed on the U.S. Marshals Office list of “15-Most-Wanted” fugitives. They say he is wanted for the August 2021 shooting of a 30-year-old man in Mobile, Alabama.

Gardner said losing her son was a difficult period of her life, and took a lot of strength to cope with the grief. “There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t think about my son.”

She described Javon as a happy-go-lucky person, and said he never knew a stranger.

“I just pray that with this, that they will find him soon,” she said. “But I just want him to get caught so he doesn’t hurt anyone else.”

She says that if authorities are able to find Smiley, that she would be willing to speak with him once again. We asked if she had anything she wanted to say to him, as he remains on the run. “Do the right thing,” Gardner said. “It won’t bring my son back, but once in your life make the right choice.”

U.S. Marshals believe Smiley either be in Mobile, Alabama, Fort Wayne, or Indianapolis. He is believed to be armed and dangerous, and anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact 1-877-926-8332 or use the USMS tips app.

Police say all tips are anonymous.

