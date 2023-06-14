‘History Heals’ event held to discuss current racial issues in Fort Wayne

By Alex Null
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Tuesday evening at the Allen County Library, organizers held an event called ‘History Heals’, with the intention to bridge the gap between historical racism and issues in Fort Wayne.

“History Heals is an event where we want to educate the public about some issues that are hot button issues right now in Fort Wayne,” Sharon Tubbs said.

Sharon Tubbs is the organizer of ‘History Heals’. The event centers around the three issues she’s most concerned about right now: blackface, mass incarceration and the movement to rename Calhoun Street after Martin Luther King Jr.

Tubbs hopes her event will give people the chance to talk.

“We want to bring those perspectives to the floor so people can dialogue about them,” Tubbs said. “We know there are different opinions, and we want people to respect those opinions and hear each other out.”

Along with being the event’s organizer, Tubbs is also the author of ‘They Got Daddy’, a book centered around an incident between her grandfather and the Ku Klux Klan.

She says the book inspired her to create the event and give people the chance to dive into the history behind certain racial issues in our community.

“We know that we’re not going to solve these problems tonight, but what we want to do is we want to spark a desire to learn,” Tubbs said. “We want to spark a desire to dialogue more. We want people to come together because that’s where the healing begins.”

