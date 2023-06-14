Hillegas Road closed again for construction, business reacts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A heavily-traveled stretch of Hillegas Road is now closed again.

Construction has resumed on Hillegas Road, but in Tranquil Touch Spa, things remain as quiet as can be. However, the work outside has not gone unnoticed by manager Brittany Green.

“It’s been more like, ‘Oh no, it took me an extra 5 minutes to get here, I’m sorry I am late,’” Brittany Green said. “It’s more of a, what’s the word, like a nuisance.”

Fort Wayne city officials say the closure on Hillegas is to finish new sewer pipe work. However, they say this is just the start.

The city and the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) are in the planning stages to add travel lanes and widen Hillegas Road Between State and Coliseum Boulevards. It’s part of INDOT’s Local Public Agency Program. Construction is estimated to begin Spring of 2026.

With construction expected to continue in the near future, Green hopes things can stay as normal as possible even if it means people are a few minutes late.

“As far as our business goes, we really haven’t had any disruptions with the construction. As far as people getting here to us, a lot of people have been able to come in and just use an alternative way,” Green said.

Hillegas Road is estimated to reopen Friday, June 23.

