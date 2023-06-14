Hillegas Road to close again through June 23

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - City leaders say the road closure on Hillegas Road will resume starting June 14.

Officials say the closure is to finish new sewer pipe work.

The road was reopened temporarily on June 5 while a communications line was relocated.

Officials recommend drivers detour using Goshen Road and Sherman Boulevard.

Hillegas Road is estimated to reopen around Friday, June 23.

