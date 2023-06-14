Hillegas Road to close again through June 23

FILE PHOTO - Work on Hillegas Road on May 22.
FILE PHOTO - Work on Hillegas Road on May 22.(staff)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - City leaders say the road closure on Hillegas Road will resume starting June 14.

Officials say the closure is to finish new sewer pipe work.

The road was reopened temporarily on June 5 while a communications line was relocated.

Officials recommend drivers detour using Goshen Road and Sherman Boulevard.

Hillegas Road is estimated to reopen around Friday, June 23.

