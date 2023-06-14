Ham radio enthusiast’s long road since the Derecho

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WPTA) - Jim Pliett has hit the ham radio airwaves for nearly seven decades.

“I started when I was about 14 years old,” Pliett said.

For three of those decades, Pliett has had a radio tower in his Columbia City, Indiana, backyard. The night of the Derecho, exactly a year ago, he was not tuned in to the danger coming.

“My wife says, ‘Well maybe you should put the tower down,’”Pliett said. “I have a tilt-over tower. I said it was probably nothing.”

After the storm shocked the airwaves, Pliett was in for a surprising day.

“The next morning, I walked out here, and I saw my tower was crashed. I was simply stunned.”

The tower was not Pliett’s only concern. The next day, his body was after falling seven feet off a ladder while attempting to fix the tower.

“I had a broken pelvis and a broken arm, Pliett said. “It was a week in the hospital. After that, it was another month of rehab.”

K90MA, Pliett’s call sign, was out of commission, and in need of help to remove his fallen tower and get himself back on the air. Thankfully, he dialed in on the right frequency.

“The biggest help I had was the Whitley County Radio Club, and it was like a team of monkeys,” Pliett said. “They were all over that tower.”

A year later, Pliett’s new tower is finally up and running as of yesterday, and he is forever grateful for his fellow hams.

“Those guys were real heroes,” Pliett said. “They really saved the day for me because I just couldn’t do it and I had no idea who could.”

If you have a ham radio, be sure to listen for K9OMA.

