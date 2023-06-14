FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne, get your ‘opa’ on as the anticipated Greek Fest returns to Headwaters Park for its 43rd year.

The festival runs from Thursday, June 22, until Sunday, June 25, and the lineup of fan-favorite Greek dishes is sure to make you indulge and not leave hungry.

Organizers say the food and dessert lineup includes the famous Gyro and Baklava, rice pilaf, and roasted lamb shank dinner.

They also say children 12 and under can get a free hot dog if accompanied in line by an adult.

“We are proud to share our Greek ‘philoxenia’ (hospitality) with you! Become a Greek for one, two, three, or even four days at the Fort Wayne Greek Festival! Opa and ‘kalos orisate’ (welcome)!”

The hours for Greek Fest are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. June 22, 23, and 24, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Organizers say admission is free from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, free all day Sunday, and $5 after 4 p.m.

Children under 16 get in free.

Organizers say that food from the festival can be delivered wherever you are locally through Waiter on the Way.

Check out their official website for more information.

