A GiGi’s Playhouse graduate makes a career move to a barbershop

By Emilia Miles
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A GiGi’s Playhouse graduate has made a life-changing jump in careers and we got the chance to catch up with him on the job.

GiGi’s Playhouse is a down syndrome achievement center here in 21 Country. Their mission is to increase positive awareness of Down syndrome through national campaigns, and educational programs, and by empowering individuals with Down syndrome, their families, and the community. Their vision is to see a world where people with down syndrome are accepted and embraced in their communities.

Nick is a graduate of GiGi’s Playhouse and has used what he learned at the center to cut a path into a new career.

Taylor Talamantes is the owner of Sensory Cuts. She is a barber therapist and she specializes in therapeutic haircuts designed to help individuals who have sensory disorders. Taylor believes in a comfortable and fun experience when one goes to get their hair cut. She recently hired Nick through GiGi’s Playhouse as a barber’s assistant.

Holly Tonak with the organization made the connection.

“We knew Taylor was looking for somebody to be a shop assistant, oh I was like Nick is perfect, he’d be amazing interacting with clients. My son comes to Taylor and to know if Nolan is here and sees Nick. I’m going to cry again. It means so much to me to know that Nolan can look at someone else who has down syndrome and see the opportunities.”

Holly Tonak, GiGi's Playhouse

Let’s just say Nick is loving his new path in life!

