Fort Wayne man on ‘15-Most-Wanted’ list for capital murder

WASHINGTON (WPTA) - The U.S. Marshals Service is rewarding up to $25,000 to anyone with information leading to the arrest of a Fort Wayne man wanted in both Alabama and Indiana.

26-year-old Joshua Smiley is wanted for the August 2021 shooting of a 30-year-old man in Mobile, Alabama.

Federal police say Smiley is also wanted in Fort Wayne on a federal bond violation on a federal drug charge.

They say he was convicted in 2019 for his involvement in a 2018 murder in Fort Wayne, receiving five years in prison with two years suspended.

Officials say Smiley is 6′5,″ nearly 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. They say he also has tattoos on both arms.

U.S. Marshals believe Smiley either be in Mobile, Alabama, Fort Wayne, or Indianapolis. He is believed to be armed and dangerous, and anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact 1-877-926-8332 or use the USMS tips app.

Police say all tips are anonymous.

