Fort Wayne man on ‘15-Most-Wanted’ list for capital murder

Joshua Smiley
Joshua Smiley(U.S. Marshals Service)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WPTA) - The U.S. Marshals Service is rewarding up to $25,000 to anyone with information leading to the arrest of a Fort Wayne man wanted in both Alabama and Indiana.

26-year-old Joshua Smiley is wanted for the August 2021 shooting of a 30-year-old man in Mobile, Alabama.

Federal police say Smiley is also wanted in Fort Wayne on a federal bond violation on a federal drug charge.

They say he was convicted in 2019 for his involvement in a 2018 murder in Fort Wayne, receiving five years in prison with two years suspended.

Officials say Smiley is 6′5,″ nearly 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. They say he also has tattoos on both arms.

U.S. Marshals believe Smiley either be in Mobile, Alabama, Fort Wayne, or Indianapolis. He is believed to be armed and dangerous, and anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact 1-877-926-8332 or use the USMS tips app.

Police say all tips are anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tre Zwieg
21-year-old Fort Wayne man sentenced to 140 years in 2021 murders
Nearly 200 Indiana congregations just disaffiliated from the United Methodist Church.
Nearly 200 Hoosier churches leave United Methodist Church
The organizer of the festival’s drag show says she and other performers are getting threats...
Despite threats TRF Drag Show will go on
Investigators say Luke Hall, the manager of The Factory under Hall Drive-Ins Inc., violated...
U.S. Dept. of Labor sues Don Hall’s Factory Restaurant owner for refusal to pay $290k in back wages
UAW members thrilled about GM’s investment into Fort Wayne plant
UAW members thrilled about GM’s investment into Fort Wayne plant

Latest News

FILE - Indiana Rep. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour, listens during the start of the General Assembly...
No legislative discipline in sight for Indiana lawmaker who admitted drunken driving
Liz Braden's Wednesday morning forecast
FILE PHOTO - Work on Hillegas Road on May 22.
Hillegas Road to close again through June 23
Greek Fest returns to Headwaters Park