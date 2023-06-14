Fort Wayne Children’s Choir begin ten-day tour of Japan

By Evan Harris
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir say the choir began Sunday a ten-day tour of Japan.

They say the choir will visit Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, Toyama, and Takaoka, singing with exchange choirs and performing a total of five concerts.

Tour organizers say they will get a taste of Japanese cuisine, as well as shopping, participate in a drum workshop, guided city tours, and bullet trains rides in between exploring the cities they will visit.

The choir will also perform in a special concert in Fort Wayne’s sister city, Takaoka, Japan, where they will sing Gentle Rivers by Fort Wayne composer Diana Whitacre.

