Fort Wayne Children’s Choir begin ten-day tour of Japan
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir say the choir began Sunday a ten-day tour of Japan.
They say the choir will visit Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, Toyama, and Takaoka, singing with exchange choirs and performing a total of five concerts.
Tour organizers say they will get a taste of Japanese cuisine, as well as shopping, participate in a drum workshop, guided city tours, and bullet trains rides in between exploring the cities they will visit.
The choir will also perform in a special concert in Fort Wayne’s sister city, Takaoka, Japan, where they will sing Gentle Rivers by Fort Wayne composer Diana Whitacre.
