Fort Wayne Children’s Choir begin ten-day tour of Japan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir say the choir began Sunday a ten-day tour of Japan.

They say the choir will visit Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, Toyama, and Takaoka, singing with exchange choirs and performing a total of five concerts.

Tour organizers say they will get a taste of Japanese cuisine, as well as shopping, participate in a drum workshop, guided city tours, and bullet trains rides in between exploring the cities they will visit.

The choir will also perform in a special concert in Fort Wayne’s sister city, Takaoka, Japan, where they will sing Gentle Rivers by Fort Wayne composer Diana Whitacre.

“Singing is about making connections, and this unique opportunity to travel halfway around the world to share our music, build friendships, and represent Fort Wayne is something our singers will never forget.”

