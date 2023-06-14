Flag Day: What you need to know about the Stars and Stripes

(WNDU) - Wednesday, June 14, is Flag Day, where we get a moment to celebrate the flag that represents us here in the United States.

Our beautiful Star-Spangled Banner that waves was adopted on June 14, 1777. With that in mind, here are some facts about the Stars and Stripes.

There are 50 stars repping the 50 states of course.

But what about those stripes? The 13 stripes represent the original 13 colonies.

The colors are important too, with red symbolizing hardiness and valor, white symbolizing purity and innocence, and blue symbolizing vigilance, perseverance, and justice.

Also, here are some important do’s and don’ts.

The flag should be displayed in or near every polling place on election days, and same goes for schools on school days.

The U.S. Flag should never be dipped toward any person or object, and it should never touch anything beneath it.

Don’t fly it upside down unless there is an emergency.

Here are a few other facts about Flag Day and our country’s flag:

In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson officially established June 14 as Flag Day.

The flag has been changed 27 times. The final star, for Hawaii, was added in 1960.

The Flag Code stipulates that the Stars and Stripes should not be used as apparel, bedding or drapery.

The practice of draping coffins in the American flag is not reserved for military veterans and government officials. On the contrary, any burial may incorporate this tradition.

Etiquette calls for American flags to be illuminated by sunlight or another light source while on display.

Meanwhile, there’s a way to properly dispose of worn-out U.S. flags, as throwing it in the trash like any other old item is considered disrespectful.

Many state and county government offices and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts have flag disposal boxes outside of their buildings. Police stations also collect them. Once the disposal boxes are full, various organizations such as American Legions, VFWs and the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts collect the flags and hold flag retirement ceremonies.

Flag Retirement Ceremonies

According to a resolution passed in 1937 about flag retirement ceremonies, “The approved method of disposing of unserviceable flags has long been that they be destroyed by burning.”

Therefore, the ceremonies are held in a specific manner so as not to burn the flag in an undignified manner.

During an American Legion ceremony, participants stand aligned in two parallel rows about 20 feet apart, facing each other. A small fire burns beyond the rows of members, opposite the Legion commander.

Hold Your Own Flag Retirement Ceremony

Flags don’t always have to be disposed of with such pomp and circumstance. You can hold your own small ceremony if it’s still held in a dignified manner.

According to the VFW, you first need to fold the flag in its customary manner. There’s a step-by-step video on how to do so at this link.

Once you start the fire, make sure it’s big enough to fully burn the flag before you put the folded flag on it. Then, be sure to salute the flag and say the Pledge of Allegiance or hold a moment of silence.

Once the flag is fully burned, make sure to extinguish the fire. Also, make sure you’re following local and state fire codes and ordinances before you do this.

Other Disposal Options

If a fire is out of the question, other veterans service organizations say people can bury the folded flag in a dignified box or recycle them. This option is common for flags made of synthetic or nylon material that can be hazardous if burned.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.