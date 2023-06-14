Federal judge hearing arguments over Indiana’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors

FILE - Protesters stand outside of the Senate chamber at the Indiana Statehouse, Wednesday,...
FILE - Protesters stand outside of the Senate chamber at the Indiana Statehouse, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Indianapolis. Indiana Republican state Senators voted Tuesday, Feb. 28, to advance a ban on all gender-affirming care for those under 18, the latest in this year's conservative movement by states aiming to limit the rights of transgender youth. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge is scheduled Wednesday to hear arguments in a lawsuit seeking to block an Indiana law banning doctors from providing puberty blockers, hormones and gender-affirming surgeries to minors.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana has asked the judge in Indianapolis for a preliminary injunction that would stop the law from taking effect July 1. The group filed its lawsuit on behalf of four transgender youth and an Indiana doctor who provides transgender medical treatment just hours after Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the bill April 5.

The organization argues the ban violates the U.S. Constitution’s equal protection guarantees, federal laws regarding essential medical services and wrongly prohibits Indiana doctors from communicating with out-of-state doctors about gender-affirming care for their patients younger than 18.

Indiana’s ban was enacted amid a national push by Republican-led legislatures continue to curb LGBTQ+ rights. At least 20 states have now enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors after Missouri’s governor signed that state’s bill into law last week.

Indiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature approved the ban this spring after contentious hearings that primarily featured testimony from vocal opponents, with many arguing the gender-affirming care lessened the risk of depression and suicide among transgender youth. Bill sponsor Republican Rep. Joanna King of Middlebury said the ban would “protect our children from irreversible, harmful, life-altering procedures.”

The ACLU countered in court filings that the Indiana ban “is extraordinary in its overreach.”

“The care that it bans is not untested or experimental treatment. It is the consensus medical treatment endorsed by major medical professional associations across the globe,” the group said. “Yet, Indiana presumes to intrude into the relationship between parents, their children, and their physicians to absolutely prohibit this essential treatment.”

Republican state Attorney General Todd Rokita, whose office is defending the law, has praised the ban against what he calls “irreversible and damaging decisions.”

“Banning these experimental procedures is critical for the health and well-being of future generations,” Rokita said.

Lawsuits have been filed in several states against transgender treatment bans. Federal judges have blocked enforcement of laws in Alabama and Arkansas, and Oklahoma has agreed to not enforce its ban while opponents seek a temporary court order blocking it.

The Indiana law would immediately ban gender-affirming surgeries while trans youth currently taking medication to transition would have until the end of the year to stop doing so. Doctors who violate the ban could be disciplined by the state medical licensing board.

The case is being heard by U.S. District Court Judge James Patrick Hanlon, a former President Donald Trump appointee, who in 2021 issued an order blocking an Indiana law that would have required doctors to tell women undergoing drug-induced abortions about a disputed treatment for potentially stopping the abortion process.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

FILE - Indiana Rep. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour, listens during the start of the General Assembly...

No legislative discipline in sight for Indiana lawmaker who admitted drunken driving

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
An Indiana state lawmaker isn’t facing any immediate legislative discipline after pleading guilty to drunken driving charges for crashing his pickup truck through an interstate highway guardrail and driving away.

Politics

They plan to utilize discharge petitions

House Democrats deploy rare tactic to force GOP to debate gun reform

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jamie Bittner
Discharge petitions require 218 signatures

Politics

They plan to utilize discharge petitions

House Democrats deploy rare tactic to force GOP to debate gun reform

Updated: 17 hours ago

Politics

Indiana lawmakers on Monday considered their own version of a so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill.

ACLU of Indiana challenges law banning K-3 instruction on ‘human sexuality’

Updated: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Indiana filed a lawsuit on behalf of an Indiana teacher claiming a recently-passed law that bans teachings on “human sexuality” for certain grades infringes on her constitutional rights.

Latest News

National Politics

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the annual leadership meeting of the Republican...

Pence announces presidential run: ‘Different times call for different leadership’

Updated: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:07 AM EDT
|
By CNN
Former Vice President Mike Pence announced he’s running for president on Wednesday, setting up a battle for the Republican nomination with his former boss, Donald Trump.

Politics

Curtis Hill

Ex-Indiana attorney general eyes GOP governor’s race after groping case derailed 2020 reelection

Updated: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
Former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is considering whether to join the 2024 Republican governor’s race, nearly three years after his reelection bid was derailed by allegations that he drunkenly groped four women during a party.

Politics

House lawmakers discuss gas stove bills

House Republicans turn up the heat on two bills to block a nationwide gas stove ban

Updated: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT
|
By Jamie Bittner
On Tuesday, the House of Representatives started to debate two bills that would block any attempt to regulate the kitchen appliance.

Politics

House lawmakers discuss gas stove bills

House Republicans turn up the heat on two bills to block a nationwide gas stove ban

Updated: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT

Politics

FILE PHOTO - Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita

Federal judge calls Indiana attorney general’s TikTok lawsuit largely ‘political posturing’

Updated: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
The fate of the Indiana attorney general’s lawsuit against the social media company TikTok is uncertain after a federal judge lambasted much of the case as “political posturing.”

Politics

Senators urge the President to use his constitutional powers if no deal is reached

President pressured to invoke 14th amendment to raise the debt ceiling if deal isn’t reached

Updated: May. 19, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT
|
By Jamie Bittner
Negotiations between the President & top GOP leaders have progressed but have not yet produced a deal.