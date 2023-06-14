Daughter of woman killed in 2022 derecho reflects on her mother’s life

21Alive News at 5
By Samantha Condra and Ashton Hackman
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNEDALE, Ind. (WPTA) - Beth Howell lost her mother a year ago in the powerful derecho storm that came through the area.

Although the damages have cleared up, Beth says the memories of the storm and its events still remain.

She remembers how quickly the storm happened and is thankful that she has neighbors who have provided her with an outpouring of support since the derecho.

Janet Howell was 89 years old, and her daughter says she had a wonderful spirit and was fun-loving. She also says she was genuine, lived in her faith and was extremely giving to other people.

Beth says she is starting to move on and is heading in the right direction. She says she believes there’s connections even with the people that we loved that have passed on.

She’s also starting a new chapter with her brothers. The home that she lives in now was one that her mother lived in for 50 years, but they are hoping to sell the home and start a new life adventure.

