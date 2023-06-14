59th Annual Huntington Heritage Days kicks off Wednesday

Huntington Heritage Days Hot Air Balloon Festival
Huntington Heritage Days Hot Air Balloon Festival
By Evan Harris
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WPTA) - Event organizers for the 2023 Huntington Heritage Days event have announced the theme for this year.

Officials say “Huntington at 175 years” is the theme for the event, celebrating the city’s “demisemiseptcentennial,” which is the 175th anniversary of its incorporation as a town.

Huntingtown reached town status on Feb. 16, 1848, and received city status (population of 3,000+ then) on Sept. 17, 1873.

Organizers for the event say the celebration will begin Wednesday, June 14, and wrap up Sunday, June 18.

Some activities during this year’s event include the traditional Chief of the Flint Springs Tribe breakfast that will take place Thursday morning, along with the annual Rotary Strawberry Feed Thursday evening. A car, truck, bike, and motorcycle show will be held Friday evening in downtown Huntington, with a 3-on-3 basketball tournament that is a new event this year.

The anticipated parade will happen Saturday morning, followed by children’s activities, including a bounce house, officials say.

For more information on activities, as well as any road closures that may happen, click here.

