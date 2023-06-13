U.S. Dept. of Labor sues Don Hall’s Factory Restaurant owner for refusal to pay $290k in back wages

Fort Wayne restaurant accused in federal lawsuit over failure to pay back wages.
Fort Wayne restaurant accused in federal lawsuit over failure to pay back wages.(staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with the U.S. Department of Labor say they have filed a federal lawsuit against the owner of a Don Hall’s restaurant as he allegedly failed to pay $290,000 in back wages and damages to 30 employees.

Investigators say Luke Hall, the manager of The Factory under Hall Drive-Ins Inc., violated many federal regulations that protect food service workers’ wages.

They say they found Hall violated the Fair Labor Standards Act’s minimum wage and recordkeeping provisions in the following ways:

The Factory Restaurant was founded in 1972, one of ten eateries owned by Hall Drive-Ins Inc. They also own and operate The Deck, The Gas House, Hall’s Hollywood, Takaoka of Japan, The Tavern and Triangle Park in Fort Wayne, Hall’s Prime Rib Restaurant in East State Village, and Tap Haus and Hall’s Commissary in New Haven.

21Alive News has reached out to the attorney for Hall Drive-Ins Inc., who provided the following statement:

“We are aware of the suit, and we disagree with the analysis of the situation. We have tried for months to work it out with the Department of Labor,” Attorney Tony Stites with Barrett McNagny, LLP, says.

If you think you may be owed back wages, the department says you can file an online complaint here. Employees and employers can call the agency’s toll-free helpline at 866-4US-WAGE (487-9243), regardless of where they are from for confidential help. You can also download their new Timesheet App for iOS and Android devices to ensure your hours and pay are accurate.

