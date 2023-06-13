U.S. Dept. of Labor sues Don Hall’s Factory Restaurant owner for refusal to pay $290k in back wages

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with the U.S. Department of Labor say they have filed a federal lawsuit against the owner of a Don Hall’s restaurant as he allegedly failed to pay $290,000 in back wages and damages to 30 employees.

Investigators say Luke Hall, the manager of The Factory under Hall Drive-Ins Inc., violated many federal regulations that protect food service workers’ wages.

They say they found Hall violated the Fair Labor Standards Act’s minimum wage and recordkeeping provisions in the following ways:

The U.S. Department of Labor sues Hall Drive-Ins Inc. (staff)

“After our investigation, Luke Hall agreed to change his business’ practices but refused to pay the back wages owed to nearly three dozen workers. His refusal led the U.S. Department of Labor to ask a federal court to force him to pay The Factory’s employees what they have earned. Violations like these are all-too-common in the food service industry, even by a well-established operator of 10 Fort Wayne-area restaurants.”

The Factory Restaurant was founded in 1972, one of ten eateries owned by Hall Drive-Ins Inc. They also own and operate The Deck, The Gas House, Hall’s Hollywood, Takaoka of Japan, The Tavern and Triangle Park in Fort Wayne, Hall’s Prime Rib Restaurant in East State Village, and Tap Haus and Hall’s Commissary in New Haven.

21Alive News has reached out to the attorney for Hall Drive-Ins Inc., who provided the following statement:

“We are aware of the suit, and we disagree with the analysis of the situation. We have tried for months to work it out with the Department of Labor,” Attorney Tony Stites with Barrett McNagny, LLP, says.

If you think you may be owed back wages, the department says you can file an online complaint here. Employees and employers can call the agency’s toll-free helpline at 866-4US-WAGE (487-9243), regardless of where they are from for confidential help. You can also download their new Timesheet App for iOS and Android devices to ensure your hours and pay are accurate.

