UAW members thrilled about GM’s investment into Fort Wayne plant

By Alex Null
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A big announcement Monday as officials with General Motors announced they’ll be investing $632 million into their Fort Wayne plant.

Funds, some members say, will take the facility to the next level.

“We made the agreement to do a straight aid agreement, which would bring revenue into the plant and that revenue would pay for our future investments,” Rich Letourneau said.

Rich Letourneau is the bargaining chairman for the Fort Wayne Assembly plant.

He says the funds will bring job stability to those at the facility, something he says takes some weight off of his shoulders.

“This investment is going to take us out to the next decade, probably 2035,” Letourneau said. “It’s an epic moment for our people. It’s an epic moment for us.”

As for what the funds will be spent on, Letourneau says some will be used to expand and improve their technology.

But, more importantly to Letourneau, it gives hard working people the comfort of knowing their jobs are safe.

“I can sleep easy now, and that was my biggest concern, was getting that investment for future product so we can move forward, because nobody wants to have to think about moving,” Letourneau said.

