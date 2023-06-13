TELL JULIAN: A visit to Tameka’s Cakes & Desserts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - It’s a busy day in the kitchen as Tameka Beckum Foster prepares for Cake Slice Fridays.

In addition to selling whole cakes, every other Friday, Tameka sells cake slices. It’s a great way for customers to figure out what they like, without having to buy an entire cake.

Tameka has been perfecting her recipes for more than 20 years. And her passion for baking comes through in her cakes.

“I see the common ingredients that most bakers around the country and around the world use to make their cakes moist and flavorful like putting pudding in cake, that’s a popular thing to do, I don’t like to do that. Using cream cheese and sour cream for your chocolate cake, I try to stay away from that. I want to use different ingredients that I knew from cooking myself and being creative and seeing how I can apply this to my cake,” said Foster.

Tameka is a perfectionist and if a cake does not pass her taste test, it will not see the light of day.

“I know exactly the flavor profile that I’m looking for, and when it meets my standards then it can go to market.”

Despite the growing demand for her cakes, Tameka doesn’t know if she can stay in business for much longer.

She says she needs a dependable team and more revenue to stay open.

“If there’s a miracle that could happen and I could find funding in the next 20 to 30 days, if I could find an investor or some support in that way... I would definitely try to build my team and stay open and continue to serve my customers that love it some much.”

