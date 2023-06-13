ONE YEAR LATER: 21Country remembers devastating derecho

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - June 13 marks one year since a powerful derecho ripped through the local area.

The derecho killed one person, 89-year-old Janet Howell of Waynedale, knocked out power to thousands, and left behind a path of widespread damage.

BACKGROUND: Waynedale woman died in Monday’s derecho, coroner says

Janet Howell (WPTA)

One year later, Fort Wayne resident Carmen Vasquez says she is still cleaning up tree limbs around her property.

She says she remembers riding out the storm in her home in Brierwood Hills.

Vasquez says she was glad the storm moved through the area quickly, the cleanup process following was anything but that. 21Alive team members were here when Vasquez worked to remove the downed branches around her home.

Though the worst extent of the damage is long gone, signs of the storm remain.

Vasquez said she had a shed behind her home that was flattened by the derecho, as well as parts of trees coming down, and now hopes to clear any old and dying trees in case another powerful storm happens again.

She says every time it rain is forecasted, she asks about the speed of the wind.

Carmen Vasquez’s neighborhood was not the only place in the Fort Wayne area that saw storm damage.

Autoplay Caption

Fox Island County Park also saw numerous downed trees due to storm damage. Officials say hundreds of trees fell during the derecho, which forced the park to close to clear debris.

Park officials say Fox Island remains closed up until sometime next year, as volunteers and staff help plant new trees and clear out any remaining debris.

RELATED: Fox Island closed for another year, officials say - The Plex South’s large dome to be reinstalled months after 2022 derecho

Fox Island Damage (WPTA)

The derecho also left thousands in Allen County without power, leaving people to deal with the heat of the summer.

I&M officials reported 41,000 homes and businesses without power after the storm. Four days after the derecho, nearly 2,400 customers total were left without power.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.