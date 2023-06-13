ISP: Marion man arrested on child pornography charges

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A 25-year-old Marion man was arrested last week after police say they got a tip that he may be in possession of obscene material involving children.

Indiana State Police said in a news release sent on Tuesday that the investigation started when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCEMC) got a tip regarding say 25-year-old Jacob Deck. Following the investigation, police say they got an arrest and search warrant for the man and his home on Olive Street in Marion.

They say he was arrested on June 8 without incident for three counts of possession of child pornography.

Police say anyone with information related to crimes against children is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or visit the NCMEC website at http://www.missingkids.com/home or https://report.cybertip.org/ to make a report.

