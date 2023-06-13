ISP investigating inmate death at Grant County Jail

(piqsels)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Department says Indiana State Police are investigating after an inmate at the Grant County Jail died while in custody on Monday.

Inmates alerted jail deputies of a medical emergency after an inmate collapsed in their cell block around 10 p.m. on June 12, the department says. Officers say they then gave medical aid to the inmate and took him to the medical room of the jail before he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

They say he was taken to Marion Health by ambulance where he was pronounced dead.

The inmate, who was not named by police out of respect for privacy, had been in the jail since April 7, detectives say. The Grant County Coroner’s Office and Indiana State Police are investigating the death.

