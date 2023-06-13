GM, Samsung to build $3.5 billion EV battery plant in St. Joseph County

(WNDU)
By Mark Peterson and 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Tuesday was a red-letter day in St. Joseph County, a day in which two letters in particular stood out — G and M.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Tuesday morning that General Motors and Samsung SDI plan to build a $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant on a site that lies east of New Carlisle at Larrison Boulevard and State Road 2. It’s the largest EV investment in state history.

The new facility will house production lines to build cells that are expected to significantly increase the accessibility and affordability of EVs. It will have more than 30 gigawatt hours of capacity. The Department of Energy says it is part of a plan to increase North America’s battery manufacturing capacity from 55 GWh per year to 1,000 GWh per year by 2030.

RELATED: Plans for electric vehicle battery plant in New Carlisle in jeopardy after GM, LG end deal

There was a time when the idea of building any manufacturing plant in the Indiana Enterprise Center (IEC) was something to protest — not celebrate.

“When the IEC started, there were signs in a lot of people’s front yards saying we don’t want anything to happen out here. And there were rooms full of people who were really concerned about what the future might look like out in the IEC area,” said South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jeff Rea.

In light of Tuesday’s announcement, the future will contain a $3.5 billion battery plant that will eventually employ 1,600 workers at an average wage of $24 per hour. Construction is expected to begin later this year, with production set to start in 2026.

“Our region has a strong history of innovation. For generations, we built vehicles or components for the automotive industry,” said St. Joseph County Commissioner Carl Baxmeyer. “As the industry evolves, we are thrilled once again we’re the center of innovation in this transformative time.”

It’s a development some believe could also be transformative for the community at large.

“We’re in the battle for population. We’re trying to attract people to the area. We need good jobs to attract people here, and so this is an important piece of it,” Rea said. “This is really, we think, a game changer for us. We never in our history had an investment like this, and so we’re pretty excited to all be here today.”

RELATED: Officials hoping New Carlisle remains in mix for electric vehicle battery plant

But one party was not at a news conference on Tuesday to discuss the project — the corporate players behind the build.

“I do think that at some point there will be a bigger celebration about this project happening, perhaps as construction starts or other things,” Rea said. “I think this was scheduling and stuff, the company is anxious to get going and an announcement today helps them just do that.”

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation is working with GM and Samsung to finalize a performance-based offer to support the joint venture’s investment and job creation plans.

You can rewatch the press conference held by local officials late Tuesday morning in its entirety below:

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Austin Mack celebrating at Mack Fest following the boys basketball showcase game.

Return of the Mack: Fort Wayne’s own Austin Mack back to full health in CFL

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Chris Ryan
Former NFL receiver Austin Mack suffered back-to-back hamstring injuries that sidelined him following his rookie season but is now back to full health, competing in the Canadian Football League.

News

Return of the Mack: Fort Wayne’s own Austin Mack back to full health in CFL

Updated: 16 minutes ago

News

A year of remembering the life lost in the derecho

Daughter of woman killed in 2022 derecho reflects on her mother’s life

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Samantha Condra and Ashton Hackman
Beth Howell lost her mother a year ago in the powerful derecho storm that came through the area.

News

Flag Day: What you need to know about the Stars and Stripes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Our beautiful Star-Spangled Banner that waves was adopted on June 14, 1777.

Politics

FILE - Protesters stand outside of the Senate chamber at the Indiana Statehouse, Wednesday,...

Federal judge hearing arguments over Indiana’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
A federal judge is scheduled Wednesday to hear arguments in a lawsuit seeking to block an Indiana law banning doctors from providing puberty blockers, hormones and gender-affirming surgeries to minors.

Latest News

Community

Fort Wayne Children's Choir

Fort Wayne Children’s Choir begin ten-day tour of Japan

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Officials with the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir say the choir began Sunday a ten-day tour of Japan.

Weather

72 Hour Rainfall estimated 06/14/23

Tuesday rainfall totals for 21Country

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Caleb Saylor
A soaking rain for many across 21 country on Tuesday.

News

21-year-old Fort Wayne man sentenced to 140 years in 2021 murders

21-year-old Fort Wayne man sentenced to 140 years in 2021 murders

Updated: 6 hours ago
A 21-year-old was sentenced in the 2021 double murder of two people, Allen County prosecutors say.

Huntington County

Huntington Heritage Days Hot Air Balloon Festival

59th Annual Huntington Heritage Days kicks off Wednesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Event organizers for the 2023 Huntington Heritage Days event have announced the theme for this year’s event.

News

Vera Bradley Sale 2023

Vera Bradley Outlet Sale opens doors to shoppers Wednesday morning

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jessica Walter
The wait is over! Shoppers are traveling far and wide for the first post-pandemic Vera Bradley Outlet Sale at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Crime

FILE PHOTO

Indiana man gets 40 years in prison after guilty but mentally ill plea in mother’s death

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
A western Indiana man who pleaded guilty but mentally ill to a felony charge stemming from his mother’s fatal stabbing has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.