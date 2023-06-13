FWCS safety referendum to be on November ballot

(Fort Wayne Community Schools)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Community Schools Board of Trustees voted Monday to support the safety and wellness referendum that will be on ballots in the November 7 election.

According to FWCS leaders, voter approval of the eight-year referendum would facilitate funding several safety initiatives. These initiatives include hiring additional staff members to support students and address their mental health needs, as well as implementing security enhancements.

BACKGROUND ARTICLE: FWCS demonstrates proposed weapons detector systems

Officials with the school district say the staff increase would include adding three members to the security team, as well as adding nine more school resource officers, 56 student advocates, and 17 mental health therapists, and expanding the Alive Peacemaker Program.

They say student advocates and therapists are “key components” to the safety, as advocates will be there for students to talk to if they do not want to speak with a teacher or administrator; therapists will focus on intervention and treatment services for students, alongside family and community resources.

Officials also say that the security enhancements that would be purchased and installed would include portable weapons detection systems for secondary schools, which can be used at school entrances and “co-curricular events.”

They also say the referendum would pay for enhanced exterior door lockout systems, intrusion alarms, new surveillance cameras, and more.

District leaders say that based on the average homestead property value in the FWCS district, this safer school initiative would cost homeowners a maximum of $6 per month. The public will be able to vote on the referendum in the Nov. 7 election.

