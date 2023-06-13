City pools share safety tips amid lifeguard shortages

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department is looking for more lifeguards to help staff its two currently open pools this summer.

Northside Pool and McMillen Pool are both officially open after scheduling changes due to staffing shortages. The Northside Pool is open 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. McMillen Pool is open 12:30 to 5 p.m Monday through Saturday.

Daryn Schwartz, Supervisor of Athletics, Aquatics & Community Events with the Parks and Recreation Department says there’s a variety of ways to stay safe this summer, but that it comes down to both the pool guests and lifeguards to ensure the safety of everyone.

“Safety is our number one priority every single day. We ask parents when they’re bringing their kids to the pool, listen to our staff, that’s what they’re here for,” Schwartz said.

He added knowing your child’s limits in regard to both sun exposure and swimming aptitude can make a big difference. The city also offers swim lessons.

The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department is still currently looking to fill its lifeguard positions for the summer. Applicants must be 16 years of age. Information can be found here.

