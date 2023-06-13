Camp Red Cedar celebrates opening of new horse playground

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Camp Red Cedar held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning for a new camp attraction.

A new 17,000-square-foot horse recreation area opened next to the camp’s horse barn and features obstacle courses for the horses to interact with. People will have the opportunity to help lead or ride the horses.

Officials say a teeter-totter, bridge, sensory trail, and outer track system will provide the horses, campers, and riders the chance to build their physical, cognitive, and social well-being.

“We’re so excited to celebrate the addition of this unique space that will enhance the experience of both our equine partners and the individuals we serve throughout the year at Camp Red Cedar. It’s inspiring to see the different people and organizations that came together to make this all possible.”

Officials also say the Don Wood and Darlene Richardson Foundation provided the camp funding for the project with two grants of more than $20,000. In honor of the donations, camp leaders say the space is formally named the “Don Wood and Darlene Richardson Horse Playground.”

They say the new playground will also help expand a newer program called Equine-Assisted Learning, in which one or more horses are used in “experiential techniques” such as role-playing, and mirroring are combined with activities including grooming and sometimes riding a horse. The program is only offered to 10 people at a time for a one-hour session.

