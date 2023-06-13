21-year-old Fort Wayne man sentenced to 140 years in 2021 murders

Tre Zwieg
Tre Zwieg(Allen Co. Sheriff's Department)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A 21-year-old was sentenced in the 2021 double murder of two people, Allen County prosecutors say.

Tre Zwieg was sentenced to 140 years in the 2021 fatal shootings of 19-year-old Brendan Steave Cole of Fort Wayne and 16-year-old Juan Jose Ramirez Jr. of Ypsilanti, Michigan.

Documents say the shooting happened in the 700 block of Cumberland Ave. on Dec. 3, 2021. Police responded to a report of a man down in a garage, but officers say they found two young victims who were pronounced dead at the scene.

Zwieg was 19 years old at the time of the murders. He was charged with two counts of murder, two counts of felony murder, burglary, and a firearm enhancement.

BACKGROUND ARTICLE: FWPD makes arrest in shooting of 16, 19-year-old

