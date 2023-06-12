Truck rollover on I-469 stalls Monday morning traffic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Traffic on I-469 is causing longer traffic for commuters Monday morning due to a box truck rollover.

Officials say the rollover happened between the Maplecrest and Auburn Road exits on I-469 a little before 7 a.m.

There is currently no word on the condition of the driver.

Officials say the two left lanes on westbound I-469 have since reopened.

