TinCaps winners in six of seven, shut out River Bandits 1-0

By Chris Ryan
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne TinCaps won their sixth game in their last seven contests 1-0 over the Quad Cities River Bandits on Sunday afternoon.

San Diego Padres No. 11 ranked prospect, per MLB Pipeline, Jairo Iriarte combined with pitcher Raul Brito for eight innings of scoreless ball.

Brito racked up nine strikeouts.

TinCaps Jakob Marsee drove in the game’s lone run, Joshua Mears, in the sixth inning.

