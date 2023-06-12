Police release body cam footage of State Rep. Lucas’ OWI arrest

State Rep. Jim Lucas
State Rep. Jim Lucas(WPTA21)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The State Representative who was arrested at the end of May when he admitted to leaving the scene of a drunk driving crash has been sentenced.

Indiana Rep. Jim Lucas (R) was arrested on May 31 when police say he crashed his car along I-65, just north of Seymour. A crash report obtained by 21Investigates shows Lucas hit two guardrails on I-65 before taking a U-turn and driving the wrong way on the exit ramp. When he was found by police about three miles away from the scene of the crash, the report says his truck had only one working tire and extensive damage.

Police say Lucas hit a guardrail while heading north on I-65 and then hit the median guardrail...
Police say Lucas hit a guardrail while heading north on I-65 and then hit the median guardrail before driving the wrong way on the exit ramp.(Crash Report)

Initially, Lucas refused to answer officers’ questions but later claimed the crash happened when he swerved to miss a deer and lost control.

Now, court records show formal charges against Lucas were filed on Monday, including operating while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash. 21Alive News affiliate WTHR reports Lucas pleaded guilty to both charges while in court Monday afternoon. They say he was sentenced to 60 days for OWI and 180 days for leaving the scene of an accident, all suspended.

Lucas will be placed on supervised probation for one year, which will end after 180 days if he completes the terms of his probation, WTHR reports. His license was also suspended for 60 days and he will have to complete a substance abuse program. However, reports say he will be allowed to drive for business-related purposes on weekdays until August 11.

He was also ordered to pay nearly $4,000 in restitution for the damaged guardrails.

21Investigates previously filed a public records request asking for police body cam and dash cam footage of the incident. Police released an edited version on Monday. You can view a portion of it below.

The video also shows the extent of damage to Lucas’ truck, which was found with only one working tire.

Lucas has represented House District 69 since 2012, covering portions of Bartholomew, Jackson, Washington and Scott counties.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Seymour police release body cam footage of State Rep. Lucas' OWI arrest

Body cam footage shows extent of damage to Rep. Lucas' car following alleged drunk driving crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
Body cam footage shows extent of damage to Rep. Lucas' car following alleged drunk driving crash

News

Police release body cam footage of State Rep. Lucas’ OWI arrest

Seymour police release body cam footage of State Rep. Lucas' OWI arrest

Updated: 2 hours ago
Seymour police release body cam footage of State Rep. Lucas' OWI arrest

News

Average Fort Wayne gas prices up over 17 cents in the past week, officials say

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The price of gas around Fort Wayne may make some people squirm, according to GasBuddy.

News

Overnight exit ramp closures planned on I-469 starting June 19.

INDOT plans overnight exit ramp closures on I-469 next week

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is warning drivers of upcoming closures on an I-469 exit ramp that starts next week.

Latest News

News

Indiana State Fair announces first wave of concerts, music artists

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Officials with the Indiana State Fair have announced the concert line for the first wave of its Hoosier Lottery Free Stage concerts.

News

Marshall Co. homeowner defrauded out of thousands of dollars in home improvement scam

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana State Police are offering you some tips so you don’t become a victim of a home improvement scam.

News

Miss Fort Wayne is gearing up for the Miss Indiana competition that is taking place this week.

Miss Fort Wayne heads to Miss Indiana competition

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Emilia Miles
Miss Fort Wayne is gearing up for the Miss Indiana competition that is taking place this week.

News

Fort Wayne Police asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old

Updated: 6 hours ago
21Alive News at 11

Community

Business is “popping:” Kendallville popcorn stand brings nostalgia to residents

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris and Andy Newman
Kendallville reintroduced a popular popcorn from the 1950s-70s to celebrate its 150th anniversary, and it quickly took off from there.

News

Business is “popping:” Kendallville popcorn stand brings nostalgia to residents

Business is "popping:" Kendallville popcorn stand brings nostalgia to residents

Updated: 7 hours ago