Police release body cam footage of State Rep. Lucas’ OWI arrest

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The State Representative who was arrested at the end of May when he admitted to leaving the scene of a drunk driving crash has been sentenced.

Indiana Rep. Jim Lucas (R) was arrested on May 31 when police say he crashed his car along I-65, just north of Seymour. A crash report obtained by 21Investigates shows Lucas hit two guardrails on I-65 before taking a U-turn and driving the wrong way on the exit ramp. When he was found by police about three miles away from the scene of the crash, the report says his truck had only one working tire and extensive damage.

Police say Lucas hit a guardrail while heading north on I-65 and then hit the median guardrail before driving the wrong way on the exit ramp. (Crash Report)

Initially, Lucas refused to answer officers’ questions but later claimed the crash happened when he swerved to miss a deer and lost control.

Now, court records show formal charges against Lucas were filed on Monday, including operating while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash. 21Alive News affiliate WTHR reports Lucas pleaded guilty to both charges while in court Monday afternoon. They say he was sentenced to 60 days for OWI and 180 days for leaving the scene of an accident, all suspended.

Lucas will be placed on supervised probation for one year, which will end after 180 days if he completes the terms of his probation, WTHR reports. His license was also suspended for 60 days and he will have to complete a substance abuse program. However, reports say he will be allowed to drive for business-related purposes on weekdays until August 11.

He was also ordered to pay nearly $4,000 in restitution for the damaged guardrails.

21Investigates previously filed a public records request asking for police body cam and dash cam footage of the incident. Police released an edited version on Monday. You can view a portion of it below.

The video also shows the extent of damage to Lucas’ truck, which was found with only one working tire.

Lucas has represented House District 69 since 2012, covering portions of Bartholomew, Jackson, Washington and Scott counties.

