Miss Fort Wayne heads to Miss Indiana competition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Miss Fort Wayne is gearing up for the Miss Indiana competition that is taking place this week.

Cydney Bridges is your Miss Fort Wayne and is gearing up for the bigger crown she’s trying to win this weekend. The competition is being held in Zionsville.

Cydney went to Caroll High School and recently graduated from Huntington University with a nursing degree. She has recently accepted a job with Riley Hospital for Children down in Indianapolis.

Cydney actually won Miss Fort Wayne back in 2019 and held the title for almost two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her mission this go around was to focus on mentoring young women in our area through her “Ignite Your Sparkle” girl’s group. The group focuses on helping them with their confidence, expressing the importance of giving back to those who need it most and so much more.

Cydney tells 21Alive News the reason she is doing these pageants is for girls who look just like her.

"I am a firm believer that representation matters. And there are only three of us that are Black, competing at Miss Indiana this year. I’ve always said there is a young girl in the audience who looks at me and is internally grateful that someone looks like her on the stage. For me, it means the world. So I only hope to make them proud and Fort Wayne proud as well. Miss Indiana talks to a lot of people during her year and we want her to be personable and be able to make a few friends where ever she goes. Hopefully, the judges will be able to see that in me."

The competition kicks off Monday. You can keep up with Cydney on her Facebook page to see how she is doing in the competition this week.

